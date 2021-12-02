 Skip to main content
Bronco Mendenhall even left his wife shocked by resignation news

December 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bronco Mendenhall

The college football coaching world never ceases to surprise us, and it delivered yet another shocker.

On Thursday, Virginia announced that Bronco Mendenhall would be stepping down as their head football coach.

Mendenhall called a press conference and shared that it was his decision to step down.

He said his decision left even his wife shocked.

The 56-year-old is not leaving for another job and left open the possibility of coaching in the future.

Mendenhall came to Virginia from BYU, where he went 99-43 over 11 seasons. He became Virginia’s coach in 2016 and was 36-38 over six seasons. His team is 6-6 this year.

Virginia had slipped towards the end of Al Groh’s tenure and had five losing seasons in six years under Mike London until Mendenhall took over. Mendenhall went 2-10 in his first season and 6-7 in his second. Since then, he’s gone 28-21. The Cavaliers know this is a loss, which is why they were hoping to retain him.

If and when Mendenhall decides to return to coaching, he would likely be a desired option.

