Bronco Mendenhall even left his wife shocked by resignation news

The college football coaching world never ceases to surprise us, and it delivered yet another shocker.

On Thursday, Virginia announced that Bronco Mendenhall would be stepping down as their head football coach.

Mendenhall called a press conference and shared that it was his decision to step down.

Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall said he’s been involved for last 31 years of football. "Clearly this week there was a sense of clarity. I needed to step back from college football & reassess my life as well as my wife as my partner & next chapter of our life. This was my decision" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2021

He said his decision left even his wife shocked.

Bronco: “I was requested to stay by our president and AD but it’s my decision only. Holly, my wife, is a little shocked, too.” — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 2, 2021

The 56-year-old is not leaving for another job and left open the possibility of coaching in the future.

Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall said this is “not permanent,” leaving open the door to return to coaching somewhere down the road — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2021

Mendenhall came to Virginia from BYU, where he went 99-43 over 11 seasons. He became Virginia’s coach in 2016 and was 36-38 over six seasons. His team is 6-6 this year.

Virginia had slipped towards the end of Al Groh’s tenure and had five losing seasons in six years under Mike London until Mendenhall took over. Mendenhall went 2-10 in his first season and 6-7 in his second. Since then, he’s gone 28-21. The Cavaliers know this is a loss, which is why they were hoping to retain him.

If and when Mendenhall decides to return to coaching, he would likely be a desired option.

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall walks the field before a game against the William & Mary Tribe at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports