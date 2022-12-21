Top Miami recruit has ‘false alarm’ on signing day

Cormani McClain stunned the college football world in October when he verbally committed to Miami, but the star cornerback may be having second thoughts.

McClain was expected to sign his letter of intent with Miami at the start of the early signing period on Wednesday, but he was not in Coral Gables. His mother sent a tweet saying there was a “false alarm” and that her son would not be signing with a school yet.

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 class who his committed to Miami, will not sign his NLI today. https://t.co/XAkTQYwYVf — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 21, 2022

“False alarm!!!! There will be no signing for @CormaniMcClain2 today … sorry for the inconvenience!!!” McClain’s mother wrote in all caps.

That does not necessarily mean McClain will flip his commitment, but it is obviously a troubling sign for Miami.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports, the delay for McClain may have something to do with Deion Sanders. Wiltfong said Colorado has been in touch with McClain and is trying to sign him.

McClain, the top cornerback and No. 2 overall recruit in the 2023 class, seemed to be leaning toward Florida two months ago when he instead chose Miami. While Mario Cristobal could not speak specifically about McClain since the recruit had not signed, the Miami coach still sent a bold message after McClain made his announcement.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule sent a cryptic tweet on Tuesday that many interpreted as a shot at Miami. Perhaps he caught word that the Hurricanes might lose their biggest recruit.