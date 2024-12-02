 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 1, 2024

Top WR is already entering the transfer portal

December 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
A generic college football

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Footballs with the college football playoff logo sit on the field during warmups prior to the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The college football regular season barely just ended for several programs, and one notable player is already set to enter the transfer portal.

Kevin Concepcion, who has spent two seasons at NC State, is going to enter the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Concepcion is a wide receiver and was the ACC Rookie of the Year last year.

In 25 career games, Concepcion has had 124 catches for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 356 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The transfer portal and NIL rules have effectively turned things into free agency for players. News that Concepcion plans to enter the transfer portal seems to be a way for him/his representatives to signal that they are open for bidding. Or maybe Concepcion just wanted out of NC State very badly.

The transfer portal will open on Dec. 9 and close on Dec. 28.

Article Tags

Kevin Concepcion
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus