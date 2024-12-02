Top WR is already entering the transfer portal

The college football regular season barely just ended for several programs, and one notable player is already set to enter the transfer portal.

Kevin Concepcion, who has spent two seasons at NC State, is going to enter the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Concepcion is a wide receiver and was the ACC Rookie of the Year last year.

BREAKING: NC State WR Kevin Concepcion plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 5’11 186 WR totaled 124 Receptions for 1,655 Yards & 18 TDs in his 2 seasons with the Wolfpack 2023 ACC Rookie of the year & Freshman All-Americanhttps://t.co/MxS1bmrXue pic.twitter.com/sHeUsQRs5C — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2024

In 25 career games, Concepcion has had 124 catches for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 356 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The transfer portal and NIL rules have effectively turned things into free agency for players. News that Concepcion plans to enter the transfer portal seems to be a way for him/his representatives to signal that they are open for bidding. Or maybe Concepcion just wanted out of NC State very badly.

The transfer portal will open on Dec. 9 and close on Dec. 28.