Reporter names potential transfer destination for Cade McNamara

One school is going to land a good starting quarterback for next season.

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has officially entered the transfer portal, we learned on Monday.

FOX college football reporter Bruce Feldman says Iowa is a school to watch as a possibility for the former Wolverines quarterback.

Iowa is a school to keep an eye on for former Michigan starting QB Cade McNamara. Will be interesting to see his next move. https://t.co/qdYYa6EU3z — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2022

Iowa is another Big Ten school and has a strong defense, but their offense is in bad shape and they could desparately use the boost McNamar would provide.

McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback last season and helped lead them to the College Football Playoff. This season, he battled J.J. McCarthy for the starting job but lost the competition. He was listed as out with an injury for most of the season.

McNamara passed for 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last season. He has thrown for 3,181 yards, 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his college career.