Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision.

The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is following Prime Time to Boulder.

Hunter said on social media Wednesday that he would reveal his decision once he got to 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. After fans flocked to his page and got him to over 108,000 subscribers, he published a video announcing his choice.

About four minutes into the video, Hunter revealed that he would be joining Deion at Colorado. Hunter did share that he talked with a few schools to weigh his options before ultimately choosing to remain with Sanders.

“You all said it was Georgia, USC, Miami, Florida State, Colorado, Florida Gators … it was like six schools. I talked to a couple schools. I did like I said I was going to do. I was going to weigh my options out … it’s not about money. It’s about where I’m going to get developed most,” Hunter said in the video.

Hunter is a two-way player who saw action at cornerback and wide receiver at Jackson State. He helped the team go 12-1 this season.