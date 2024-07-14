Travis Hunter seemingly trashes Colorado offensive line in viral video

Colorado star Travis Hunter seems to have taken a big shot at some of his own teammates ahead of the 2024 season.

Hunter and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a chance to play “EA Sports College Football 25” in a live stream on Sunday. The video game is set to be released to the public this week. At one point during their game against one another, Hunter dropped back to and tried to escape pressure but was sacked.

A fan who was watching on the live stream commented that “the O-line is realistic” since the blocking on the play was so terrible. Hunter seemed to agree wholeheartedly.

“Yes, very realistic,” the two-way star said. “(Expletive) can’t block for nothing.”

You can see the clip but beware that it contains some inappropriate language:

“Is the O Line Realistic?” “Yes very realistic. They can’t block for nothing.”- Travis Hunter Travis Hunter did his offensive line no favors during his livestream pic.twitter.com/CbcLE1BY29 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 14, 2024

Hunter is entering his second season at Colorado. He followed Deion Sanders to Boulder from Jackson State and burst onto the scene as a sophomore last year. Though he missed an extended amount of time with an injury he suffered on a controversial hit from an opponent, he was still a consensus All-American because of his work as a wide receiver and defensive back.

It’s possible that Hunter misspoke because he was aggravated by the way the video game was going, but the comment could lead to come awkward conversations with teammates.