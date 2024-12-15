Fans said the same thing about Travis Hunter’s Heisman Trophy acceptance speech

Fans and media alike had mixed feelings about Travis Hunter winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. But almost everyone agreed that the Colorado star had an all-time great acceptance speech.

Hunter just barely edged out Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to become this year’s Heisman Trophy winner. Hunter got most of the first-place votes, beating Jeanty 552 to 309. But the final tally was much closer. Hunter finished with 2,231 voting points to Jeanty’s 2,017, making it the tightest Heisman race since 2009.

The moment was not lost on Hunter, who delivered a six-minute acceptance speech straight from the heart. Hunter thanked his family, coach Deion Sanders, his teammates, and even rapper Lil Wayne, who was sitting in the front row to support Hunter.

Travis nailed this. He was thoughtful, emotional, and hilarious all in the same acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/4eLegNr8BG — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) December 15, 2024

Hunter got universal praise for his speech. The Colorado star showed a wide array of emotions as he expressed gratitude toward his inner circle. Hunter’s vulnerability won over several fans on X.

Arguably the most genuine and emotional acceptance speech for any award I have ever seen. I have been saying it time and again, Travis Hunter is an even more impressive human being than he is an athlete. — Mike Sanford (@Coach_Sanford2) December 15, 2024

ALL-TIME GREAT STRAIGHT-FROM-THE-HEART SPEECH BY HEISMAN WINNER TRAVIS HUNTER. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 15, 2024

This Travis Hunter speech man pic.twitter.com/9D4orDXgT4 — Ryan Campbell (@BanUnsweetTea) December 15, 2024

Loved the speech from Travis Hunter. Showed his fun-loving personality, how much the moment means to him, & raw emotion we don't often see from athletes. — Stormy Buonantony (@StormBuonantony) December 15, 2024

Arguably the most emotional moment of Hunter’s speech was when he addressed his father, who was not able to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Hunter’s one-of-a-kind speech was fitting given the unique season he had for Colorado. Through 12 games, the Colorado two-way stud caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards with 14 touchdowns. He also 4 interceptions and 11 passes broken up on the defensive end.