Travis Hunter shares what he told Colorado coaches before insane TD

Travis Hunter made some incredible plays in Colorado’s win over North Dakota State on Thursday night, and the two-way star had a bold message for his coaches just before the most impressive one.

Hunter had 7 catches for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Buffaloes to a 31-26 victory at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. His third score, which gave Colorado a 30-20 lead in the fourth quarter, could wind up being the best catch of the 2024 season. You can see a video of the acrobatic play here.

In a postgame interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, Hunter said he had a clear message for Colorado’s coaching staff before he made his big fourth-quarter catch.

“I just had a lot of confidence in myself. I told my coach, ‘Third down, give me the ball, we gonna win this game, we gonna get up outta here.’ And I did what I had to do — catch the ball, get a touchdown and let’s go,” Hunter said.

"Give me the ball. We gon' win this game." 😤 Travis Hunter talks with @notthefakeSVP about his incredible third TD 🤩 pic.twitter.com/8exvP6cWpK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2024

Hunter, who plays defensive back in addition to wide receiver, is arguably the best player in college football. He will be a lock to be taken in the top five of the NFL Draft next year if he continues to play the way he did on Thursday night.

After following Deion Sanders to Colorado from Jackson State last year, Hunter had an immediate impact for the Buffaloes before he suffered an injury on a controversial hit. He is fully healthy this year and appears poised to terrorize opposing defenses all season.