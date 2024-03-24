Trevor Etienne arrested for DUI, other charges

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested on Sunday morning for driving while under the influence and several other charges.

Records from the Athens Clarke County jail show Etienne was booked at 4:35 a.m. on Sunday and charged with four misdemeanor driving offenses — DUI, reckless driving, affixing material that reduces the visibility of windows/windshields, and failure to maintain the proper lane.

Etienne’s DUI charge was also classified as “less safe,” which means he refused to submit to a blood or urine test.

As Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com noted, the “less safe” statute in Georgia also allows for a driver to be charged with DUI even if their blood alcohol content is below the legal limit of .08.

Etienne, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, transferred to Georgia from Florida back in December. He rushed for 753 yards and a team-leading 8 touchdowns for the Gators last season while splitting carries with Montrell Johnson Jr.