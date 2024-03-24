 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 24, 2024

Trevor Etienne arrested for DUI, other charges

March 24, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Trevor Etienne holds the ball

Nov 12, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested on Sunday morning for driving while under the influence and several other charges.

Records from the Athens Clarke County jail show Etienne was booked at 4:35 a.m. on Sunday and charged with four misdemeanor driving offenses — DUI, reckless driving, affixing material that reduces the visibility of windows/windshields, and failure to maintain the proper lane.

Etienne’s DUI charge was also classified as “less safe,” which means he refused to submit to a blood or urine test.

As Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com noted, the “less safe” statute in Georgia also allows for a driver to be charged with DUI even if their blood alcohol content is below the legal limit of .08.

Etienne, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, transferred to Georgia from Florida back in December. He rushed for 753 yards and a team-leading 8 touchdowns for the Gators last season while splitting carries with Montrell Johnson Jr.

Article Tags

Trevor Etienne
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus