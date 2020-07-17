Trevor Lawrence gets engaged to girlfriend Marissa Mowry

Trevor Lawrence is engaged.

Lawrence proposed to girlfriend Marissa Mowry on Friday night in Clemson. He got engaged on the field at Memorial Stadium, getting down on one knee to ask Mowry to marry him.

Mowry, who plays soccer at Anderson University, says it was the “Easiest YES of my life!!!”

Lawrence will be a junior at Clemson this fall. He and Mowry have been together for over four years. His first appearance on her Instagram account was back in April 2016.

Lawrence led Clemson to the national championship as a freshman and is viewed as a top potential NFL Draft prospect. We wonder how his lookalike feels about this development.