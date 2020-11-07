Trevor Lawrence gets trolled by Clemson fans while arriving for Notre Dame game

Clemson fans have some tactics to try to convince Trevor Lawrence to stick around for his senior year.

A group of Clemson fans traveled for the team’s crucial game against Notre Dame on Saturday. Lawrence won’t be playing as he works through the protocols following his positive test for COVID-19, but he still joined the team for the road trip. While heading into Notre Dame Stadium, the Clemson fans on the scene offered Lawrence a reminder of what could await him in the NFL if he goes pro after this season.

As Trevor Lawrence walks into Notre Dame Stadium, a collection of Clemson fans chant “J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets!” — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 7, 2020

The Jets, of course, are regarded as one of the worst organizations in the NFL. Whether Lawrence wants to risk falling into that situation has been the subject of much debate.

There’s always the chance that Lawrence could return to school, as unlikely as that is. One NFL legend recently proposed another course of action he could take instead.