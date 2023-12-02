Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat shows off amazing celebration after scoring TD

The Texas Longhorns got creative in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, and that included putting defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat on the field to catch a first half touchdown.

Sweat, officially listed at 362 lbs., got open for a touchdown pass against Oklahoma State in the first half of Saturday’s game. The defensive lineman looked like he was going to celebrate with a big spike of the football, but quickly had a better idea by memorably striking the Heisman pose.

BIG MAN SWEAT WITH THE TEXAS TOUCHDOWN AND THE HEISMAN POSE!! pic.twitter.com/xyLLUNyrKt — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 2, 2023

That is an elite celebration for an elite big man touchdown.

Sweat is not the biggest player we’ve ever seen score; that honor might go to this guy. He is, however, the biggest man we’ve seen strike a Heisman pose, and who can fault him for that?

Sweat’s touchdown gave Texas a 21-7 lead before the end of the first quarter, leaving them very well-positioned for a Big 12 title already.