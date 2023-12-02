 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 2, 2023

Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat shows off amazing celebration after scoring TD

December 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

T'Vondre Sweat Heisman pose

The Texas Longhorns got creative in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, and that included putting defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat on the field to catch a first half touchdown.

Sweat, officially listed at 362 lbs., got open for a touchdown pass against Oklahoma State in the first half of Saturday’s game. The defensive lineman looked like he was going to celebrate with a big spike of the football, but quickly had a better idea by memorably striking the Heisman pose.

That is an elite celebration for an elite big man touchdown.

Sweat is not the biggest player we’ve ever seen score; that honor might go to this guy. He is, however, the biggest man we’ve seen strike a Heisman pose, and who can fault him for that?

Sweat’s touchdown gave Texas a 21-7 lead before the end of the first quarter, leaving them very well-positioned for a Big 12 title already.

Article Tags

T'Vondre SweatTexas Longhorns Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus