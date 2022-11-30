UAB working to hire ex-Super Bowl champion QB as head coach

The University of Alabama Birmingham is close to making a bold move with their football program.

Multiple reports on Tuesday night said that UAB was expected to hire Trent Dilfer as their new head coach.

Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback who won the Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens. A former No. 6 overall pick, Dilfer played in the NFL from 1994-2007. He went into broadcasting after his playing career and also became a coach for the Elite 11 QB showcase.

The 50-year-old has been a high school coach since 2019 and has gone 38-8 in four seasons. Dilfer went 5-5 in his first year at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn. It didn’t take long for him to start dominating. His team went 8-2 in 2020 and was the runner-up in the state championship game. Last season, Lipscomb went 13-1 and won the Division II Class AA State Championship game.

This year, Dilfer’s squad is 12-0 and has outscored its opponents 545-93. They are set to play in the state championship game on Thursday.

Dilfer has not only shown he can dominate as a coach at the high school level, but he also has connections to top talent. His work at the Elite 11 has long connected him to top quarterbacks.

UAB is 6-6 under interim head coach Bryant Vincent this season.