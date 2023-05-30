UCLA DC Bill McGovern dies – dead at 60

Former UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern died on Tuesday at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, the school announced.

McGovern was hired by Chip Kelly in Feb. 2022 to serve as the Bruins’ defensive coordinator, replacing Jerry Azzinaro. McGovern missed the final five regular season games and then was in-and-out of practices due to an undisclosed health issue, which we now know was cancer.

McGovern was a defensive back at Holy Cross during his playing days and later went into coaching. He coached in college to start his career and then worked in the NFL for several years before returning to college.

McGovern’s NFL stops were with the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and New York Giants. In college, he coached for Boston College, Nebraska, Pitt, UMass and Holy Cross.

McGovern had transitioned from his job as UCLA’s defensive coordinator last season to the program’s director of football administration this year.

McGovern’s family issued the following statement on the 60-year-old’s death.

“Early this morning we said goodbye to our beloved father and husband Bill after his long and difficult battle with cancer came to an end and today, we would like to thank the entire UCLA community for all of the love and support you gave to Bill and our entire family during this very difficult struggle. In particular, the McGovern family would like to thank UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly and his wife Jill as well as all of the players, coaches, trainers, and support staff of the UCLA football program and their families.

“It was the honor of Bill’s coaching career to be the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins and this past season was one of the highlights of Bill’s coaching career. We are so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of such a historic athletic tradition and, more importantly, we could not have made it through this past year without the love and prayers of our UCLA family. The McGovern family is so grateful and thankful to all of you for your help during this difficult time and we will be indebted to you all forever. Thank you so much and we will cherish the wonderful memories we have of UCLA and our UCLA football family for the rest of our lives.”