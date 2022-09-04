UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener

UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener.

UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl.

New record low attendance at Rose Bowl: 27,143. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) September 3, 2022

Here is a video showing what the attendance in the stadium looked like. The attendance didn’t even seem to be anything more than a few thousand people.

That’s got to include 20,000 season ticket holders who didn’t show up pic.twitter.com/eanX50ji1v — Ed Espinoza (@EdEspinoza) September 3, 2022

What is going on? There was a big heat wave in the Los Angeles area, and it was well over 100 degrees during game time in Pasadena, Calif. There is also very little shade at the Rose Bowl, meaning anyone who attended the 11:30 a.m. kickoff would have been baking in the sun.

The heat was probably the biggest reason for the low attendance mark. Other contributing factors include: the poor quality of opponent, students not attending due to school not being in session yet, and the program’s lack of success since 2016.

Even considering all those factors, such a poor turnout reflects poorly upon UCLA.

At least the Bruins won 45-17 after falling behind 17-7 early. The Bruins will host Alabama State and then South Alabama in their next two games. Those opponents are unlikely to attract a big turnout either.

Chip Kelly wanted some cupcakes for non-conference games to boost his team’s record. Bad attendance for the games will likely be a major consequence.