UCLA lands major QB transfer

A massive game of quarterback transfer musical chairs has been ongoing, and UCLA just filled up a chair.

Dillon Gabriel announced on Thursday that he has committed to UCLA.

Gabriel was a star QB for UCF in 2019 and 2020. But he suffered a fractured clavicle in September and lost his starting job to Mikey Keene.

Gabriel was looking at transferring to Ole Miss, but that was complicated by Jeff Lebby’s move to Oklahoma. Gabriel then visited UCLA, which also traveled to Hawaii to recruit him.

Bruin Report Online’s Tracy Pierson says the expectation is that UCLA senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is not expected to return next season despite having an extra season of eligibility due to COVID.

In 26 career games, Gabriel has passed for 8,041 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The competition in the Pac-12 might be better than the AAC, but Gabriel should remain a standout even with his new school.

Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports