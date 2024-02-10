UCLA needs a new football coach and Pete Carroll is available

The UCLA Bruins need a new head football coach, and guess who is available? None other than their old foe Pete Carroll.

Carroll was pushed out by the Seattle Seahawks after the NFC West team’s season ended. Though he had led the Seahawks to consecutive 9-8 seasons, including a playoff appearance, Seattle’s leadership decided to push out the 72-year-old head coach.

Carroll was still coaching at a high level just over a month ago. He wants to continue coaching. And the Bruins need something to get the fan base charged up.

Carroll isn’t a long-term solution. He last coached at USC in 2009. He’s 15 years removed from the college game. But if the Bruins want a coach whom the fans know, one who would pique some interest around Los Angeles, and who could breathe some life into the program for a short span, Carroll could be that guy.

UCLA’s athletic director Martin Jarmond has said he will move quickly with the team’s next coach. Maybe he already has something lined up. But he should at least give Carroll a call and see if he’s interesting in crossing over to Westwood. It sure would make for a story if the Bruins were to hire the former Trojans boss. Many people know it.

