UCLA QB trolls Caleb Williams in Instagram post after beating USC

Ethan Garbers had the receipts at the ready for Caleb Williams.

The UCLA quarterback Garbers helped lead the Bruins to a dominant 38-20 victory over Williams and the USC Trojans in Saturday’s annual rivalry game. The junior Garbers, who won the starting job back from freshman Dante Moore in late October, threw for 155 yards and three touchdowns as UCLA jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Garbers posted about the victory to his Instagram page on Sunday. “I run LA, YA THE NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN #fusc” Garbers wrote in his post.

That was a savage callback to Williams’ post from this time last year. After beating UCLA in the rivalry game last season, Williams posted to Instagram with the caption, “I run LA, YA THE NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN #fucla”

UCLA’s victory Saturday was just their third win in the last nine seasons over USC (as well as the first since Williams came in at QB for the Trojans). Garbers was on the roster for UCLA’s last win over USC (in 2021) but was a freshman on the bench behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Williams obviously still has the advantage over Garbers (to say the least) when it comes to the NFL potential. But with Williams having his fun after defeating UCLA last season, Garbers decided to make the most of his own opportunity this time around.