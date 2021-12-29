UCLA QB shoots down rumor players voted against playing in bowl game

UCLA backing out of its Holiday Bowl game against NC State on Tuesday less than five hours before kickoff was one of the worst and most irresponsible moves of bowl season. The Bruins had a fundamental failure of leadership when it came to their entire handling of the matter (more on that here). But one rumor about how the Bruins handled the situation apparently is false.

NC State wide receiver Thayer Thomas accused UCLA of having a team vote on whether or not to play in the game. He claimed the Bruins voted no.

Then why did they have a team vote on whether to play or not. And they voted no 🤔 https://t.co/cVljERb8D6 — Thayer Thomas (@thayerthomas1) December 28, 2021

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson responded and denied the accusation. He also said if it were up to the players, they would play NC State in the parking lot.

a Team vote ? we are still here in this hotel, if it was up to the players we can play y’all in the parking lot for all we care. — DTR (@DoriansTweets) December 28, 2021

Additionally, Bruce Feldman, who was set to report on the game for FOX, also denied the rumor.

No truth to the rumor that there was a players vote at UCLA about whether they played in the Holiday Bowl tonight or not. There was never a vote, and the school wouldn't do that on a medical player safety decision, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 29, 2021

It sounds a lot like the final game for many UCLA players was taken away from them against their will. But, hey, at least they got to enjoy Sea World!

Photo: Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports