 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 28, 2021

UCLA QB shoots down rumor players voted against playing in bowl game

December 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dorian Thompson-Robinson smiling

UCLA backing out of its Holiday Bowl game against NC State on Tuesday less than five hours before kickoff was one of the worst and most irresponsible moves of bowl season. The Bruins had a fundamental failure of leadership when it came to their entire handling of the matter (more on that here). But one rumor about how the Bruins handled the situation apparently is false.

NC State wide receiver Thayer Thomas accused UCLA of having a team vote on whether or not to play in the game. He claimed the Bruins voted no.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson responded and denied the accusation. He also said if it were up to the players, they would play NC State in the parking lot.

Additionally, Bruce Feldman, who was set to report on the game for FOX, also denied the rumor.

It sounds a lot like the final game for many UCLA players was taken away from them against their will. But, hey, at least they got to enjoy Sea World!

Photo: Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus