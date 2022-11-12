UConn fans went nuts after clinching bowl eligibility

The UConn Huskies are not known for their success as a football program, so days like Saturday are rare. The Huskies upset Liberty for their sixth win of the season, making them bowl eligible for the first time since 2015.

The surprise win was welcomed by the home fans in attendance at Rentschler Field, who appropriately stormed the field after the 36-33 victory.

Honestly, this is pretty awesome. UConn has been the punchline to a lot of jokes in the last few years. After all, it was just last year that they put a stop to a two-year winless streak, albeit one exacerbated by the cancellation of their 2020 season. Jim Mora has done a remarkable job to get that program back on its feet so quickly.

UConn can add a seventh win next week against Army, but the hard work of becoming eligible for a bowl game is done. Storrs will be living it up as a result.