UConn almost brutally screwed up first win in two years

The UConn Huskies won their first football game in almost two full years on Saturday, but they certainly had to work for it.

The Huskies looked to have things well in hand against Yale, taking a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter. Yale stormed back and had pulled to within six points late in the fourth, and they forced a Yale punt with just under three minutes left.

What followed was a bit of football torture. Yale appeared to run out of time after throwing an incomplete pass, but the Huskies had 12 men on the field. That gave Yale an untimed down and a chance of a Hail Mary from the UConn 30-yard line.

The Huskies managed to intercept the chaotic final pass, sparking scenes of celebration and ending a 721-day losing streak.

BECAUSE YOU NEED TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT. UCONN HAS DONE IT!!! pic.twitter.com/tMp7KRPvjb — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 16, 2021

It’s been a rough time for UConn, and you could definitely see it earlier in the season. At least for one week, the monkey is off their collective backs.