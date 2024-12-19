UNLV ran the best fake punt play of the season

UNLV on Wednesday ran one of the best fake punt plays you will see.

The Rebels were facing the California Golden Bears in the Art of Sport LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and trailing 10-7 early in the second quarter. Facing a 4th-and-7 from their 39, UNLV lined up for what seemed to be an obvious punt. Instead of kicking a ball far, punter Marshall Nichols pulled the ball down for a fake. He did a two-handed jump pass to teammate Cameron Oliver, who took the ball 52 yards down the left sideline.

The play was incredibly well designed and left Cal completely faked out.

FAKE PUNT ALERTTTTT 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/OFkticWO8j — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) December 19, 2024

Nobody saw that one coming. That play was very much like a screen, and it contained every element of a successful fake: well designed, well timed, and well executed.

The fake punt helped give UNLV some momentum too. They scored a touchdown on the next play to take a 14-10 lead.