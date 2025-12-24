UNLV ran the most embarrassing play during their bowl loss

The UNLV Rebels pulled off one of the ugliest plays of the bowl season so far in their loss in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday.

The Rebels essentially denied themselves a touchdown when tight end Matt Byrnes ran directly into running back Keyvone Lee after being sent into motion during Tuesday’s game against Ohio at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Tex. On 3rd and goal in the fourth quarter, Lee took the handoff before being blindsided by his own teammate as he tried to get to the goal line.

What is UNLV doing pic.twitter.com/ip72pO3WQj — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) December 24, 2025

It is genuinely difficult to tell what was supposed to happen here. Clearly the timing was off, but it is uncommon to see that level of ineptitude in a game situation.

The consolation for UNLV is they did manage to score on the next play to narrow Ohio’s lead to 17-10. Unfortunately, they never got the ball back after that, and the Bobcats were able to walk away with a victory.

UNLV finished 10-4 in their first season under Dan Mullen. Their season was absolutely a success, but they probably will not want to dwell on how it ended.