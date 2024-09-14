UNLV had the luckiest fourth-quarter fumble against Kansas

UNLV proved Friday that sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

Kansas trailed UNLV 20-16 in the fourth quarter at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

The Rebels were facing 1st-and-10 from near midfield with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka saw the oncoming Kansas pressure and went into scramble mode. Sluka was tackled from behind by Kansas defensive end Jereme Robinson just as he was crossing the line of scrimmage. Robinson’s tackle dislodged the football, leading to a mad scramble for the fumbled pigskin.

UNLV – Kansas is officially off the rails pic.twitter.com/xzTxroMAgf — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 14, 2024

Kansas had three different opportunities to secure the fumble. But somehow, UNLV still ended up with possession. What looked like a surefire turnover turned into a nine-yard gain, just like head coach Barry Odom drew it up.

The Rebels didn’t waste their lucky break. UNLV wound up scoring the go-ahead touchdown on the drive right before the two-minute timeout. Kansas later turned the ball over on downs as UNLV stayed undefeated with a 23-20 win.