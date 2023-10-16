Urban Meyer makes clear statement about his coaching future

Urban Meyer will always be linked to any prominent job opening in college football, but he made another definitive statement on his future at a recent speaking engagement.

Speaking Monday at the Knoxville Quarterback Club, Meyer said he had “no desire” to coach again, citing his health, as well as the freedom to travel and see his grandchildren, as major reasons.

“I am good,” Meyer said, via Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I never really took a day off. People, when I say that, they scratch their head. I am like I never took a day off. I had some health stuff go on. I became addicted to sleeping pills. I was just a maniac worker. … So no. No desire.”

Meyer was mostly recently linked to the vacant Michigan State job, though those rumors were shot down quite quickly. After his disastrous stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL is certainly out, even if his college brand is mostly intact.

Meyer spends his weekends doing FOX’s pregame show and has the time he wants to do whatever he wants outside of that. It seems that this suits him just fine.