Report addresses whether Urban Meyer has interest in Michigan State

A rumor surfaced this week linking Urban Meyer to the vacant Michigan State head coach job, but Spartans fans probably should not get too excited about it.

Bernie Fratto, a FOX Sports Radio host, reported via X on Tuesday that Meyer will interview for the Michigan State job. Fratto added that Meyer “has a lot of backers” at Michigan State.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic said on Wednesday that he spoke with Meyer about the report and there is “zero truth” behind it.

About the “reports” linking Urban Meyer to the Michigan State HC job… I just checked with him. There is zero truth to it with him being a candidate for it. He has no interest in that, and is happy with what he’s doing now at Fox Sports. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 4, 2023

Feldman says Meyer told him that the three-time national champion is happy with his current role as an analyst with FOX and has no interest in coaching at Michigan State.

Meyer is often mentioned in rumors for head coach vacancies at Power 5 schools, and that will continue as long as he is working in media. The 59-year-had great success as a head coach at Utah, Florida and Ohio State, but he also comes with a lot of baggage. He was part of multiple controversies and fired during his first season as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars two years ago.

Meyer was criticized for his handling of Zach Smith at Ohio State. He was then part of a scandal after being photographed with a girl at a bar while coaching the Jags. The coach also left both Ohio State and Florida somewhat abruptly.

Michigan State is looking for a new head coach after Mel Tucker was fired amid a sexual harassment scandal. They probably would want a safer candidate from a PR standpoint, but it doesn’t sound like Meyer has interest anyway.