Urban Meyer responds to Dabo Swinney’s Ohio State comments

It’s safe to say Urban Meyer isn’t really on board with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s assessment of Ohio State’s playoff credentials.

Meyer responded to Swinney’s comments on Saturday’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” and he made clear that his standard for playoff selection is a bit different than the Clemson coach’s.

“There’s no doubt they’re one of the four best. Argument should stop there,” Meyer said. NFL talent all over the place, one of the best offenses in America, defense has got to get better. But there’s no question.”

It’s clear to Meyer that he thinks the job of the College Football Playoff committee is to select the four best teams in the country, and not solely based on resume. The Buckeyes have the talent, but have not played as many games as some other teams. Meyer thinks that shouldn’t matter. Dabo made clear that he disagrees, but he also has a vested interest in campaigning for his own team’s inclusion. It’s doubtful that the committee will see it his way if the Buckeyes win out.