Urban Meyer expects to be next Jaguars head coach?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have not fired Doug Marrone as their head coach, but they are already considering some replacements, according to a report.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the Jags have shown interest in Urban Meyer for their head coaching job. Rapoport says Meyer has even been lining up a staff and telling people in the football community that he expects to get the Jaguars job. This part of the report should probably be taken as a rumor at this point.

Rapoport says that if Meyer does not end up with the Jags, the team is expected to look into Ryan Day as a possible option. Day replaced Meyer as the head coach at Ohio State.

Jacksonville has not yet fired Marrone, who is in his fourth season as the team’s head coach. Parting ways with Marrone would be contingent upon the Jags feeling confident they can find a suitable replacement.

Meyer has not coached the last two seasons. Day replaced him at Ohio State after a scandal involving one of his staff members.

Meyer reportedly turned down the Texas Longhorns, who later hired Steve Sarkisian. Despite turning down Texas, a separate report recently said Meyer had interest in the NFL.