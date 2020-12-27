Report: Urban Meyer not ruling out coaching in NFL next season

Urban Meyer could have his pick of several high-profile college head coaching jobs if he wanted to return in 2021, but he is also drawing interest at the NFL level. While that is not a surprise, it is noteworthy that Meyer is reportedly giving consideration to those inquiries.

At least two NFL teams have reached out to Meyer to gauge his interest in coaching in the league next season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Meyer did not dismiss the idea and has informed teams he will ponder the overtures over the next week.

Meyer is one of the most accomplished head coaches in college football history, but he has never coached at the NFL level. Schefter speculates that Meyer might be a logical fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are in search of a new general manager and could move on from head coach Doug Marrone. Meyer, of course, has ties to Florida from the time he spent as the head coach at the University of Florida from 2005-2010.

Meyer, who has won three national championships, last coached at Ohio State in 2018. This is not the first time we have heard that NFL teams have interest in him, as he was previously linked to the Cleveland Browns due to his deep roots in Ohio.

We know of several top college programs that are eyeing Meyer, so he may have his choice of jobs at both levels. He could also choose to remain in broadcasting and take at least another year off, as he seems to be enjoying his work as an analyst for FOX Sports.