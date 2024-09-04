USC’s 2022 investigation into QB Miller Moss resurfaces

USC quarterback Miller Moss made a lot of headlines after leading his team to a 1-0 start to the college football season. One of those headlines wasn’t exactly flattering.

Moss was under investigation by USC back in 2022 for a dispute with his then-roommate, according to a report Tuesday from TMZ.

TMZ was also able to obtain a video of Moss stealing pieces of clothing from what appeared to be his roommate’s quarters. In one instance, Moss even farted into his roommate’s pillow. In another, Moss and other friends talked about stealing the roommate’s expensive watches.

Moss later released a statement expressing his regret over the entire ordeal.

“Two and a half years ago,” Moss said in the statement. “the University conducted an investigation related to a personal dispute between me and a roommate. I fully cooperated and took accountability for my decisions, and the matter was resolved.

“I regret my actions and have grown and learned from this matter, and my focus is on the season ahead.”

After three seasons backing up Caleb Williams, Moss finally took the Trojans’ starting job this season.

On Sunday, Moss powered USC to a 27-20 upset over No. 13 LSU to open the 2024 campaign. The Trojans QB went 27/36 for 378 yards with 1 touchdown against the Tigers.

H/T Orange County Register