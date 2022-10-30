 Skip to main content
USC AD sends clear message about Pac-12 refs on social media

October 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mike Bohn at a USC game

Nov 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn looks on during the first half against the BYU Cougars at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC athletic director Mike Bohn did not censor himself on social media Saturday after Pac-12 officials screwed up at the end of the first half.

The Trojans appeared to be set up for at least a field goal attempt as time was running out on the first half in Saturday’s game against Arizona. However, after getting a first down, the clock ran even before the ball was spotted by the officials. As a result, USC did not get the chance to spike the ball and attempt a field goal, and time ran out on the half.

Bohn did not exactly say anything on social media, but a series of retweets criticizing the Pac-12’s officials seemed to indicate what he was thinking.

Bohn may hear from the league over this, but he probably won’t care. After all, USC won’t even be in the Pac-12 for that much longer.

Is anyone really going to be upset with Bohn over this other than the Pac-12 offices? Some of his fellow athletic directors may sympathize. After all, there is a reason Pac-12 referees have the reputation they do.

Mike BohnUSC Football
