USC AD sends clear message about Pac-12 refs on social media

USC athletic director Mike Bohn did not censor himself on social media Saturday after Pac-12 officials screwed up at the end of the first half.

The Trojans appeared to be set up for at least a field goal attempt as time was running out on the first half in Saturday’s game against Arizona. However, after getting a first down, the clock ran even before the ball was spotted by the officials. As a result, USC did not get the chance to spike the ball and attempt a field goal, and time ran out on the half.

Bohn did not exactly say anything on social media, but a series of retweets criticizing the Pac-12’s officials seemed to indicate what he was thinking.

It would appear that USC AD Mike Bohn has had enough of Pac-12 officiating pic.twitter.com/czlMSaXRrr — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) October 30, 2022

Bohn may hear from the league over this, but he probably won’t care. After all, USC won’t even be in the Pac-12 for that much longer.

Is anyone really going to be upset with Bohn over this other than the Pac-12 offices? Some of his fellow athletic directors may sympathize. After all, there is a reason Pac-12 referees have the reputation they do.