Report: USC boosters ‘intrigued’ by Tony Elliott as head coach candidate

USC backers will be expecting a big name head coach hire, or at least someone highly-regarded in college football circles. It sounds like one candidate might well be atop the early list of candidates.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, a number of influential USC power brokers have been “intrigued” by Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Elliott, a California native, is said to find the prospect of returning to his home state “very intriguing” as well.

There’s a big distance between interest in the position and actually becoming a leading candidate. Elliott has long been highly regarded in coaching circles and has attracted interest from other big schools, but has been very picky about which opportunities he wants to pursue. It remains to be seen whether the USC job would be intriguing enough for him to consider.

USC is hunting for a replacement for Clay Helton, who was fired on Monday. There are expected to be several other candidates that at least get a look from the Trojans.