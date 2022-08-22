USC issues statement about Bru McCoy situation

USC issued a statement via Twitter on Sunday night regarding the status of Bru McCoy.

McCoy has transferred from the Trojans to Tennessee, but his eligibility to play this fall for the Vols is pending.

OutKick’s Trey Wallace on Saturday published a story about McCoy’s status. They received a comment from USC about the situation, which likely led the Trojans to make the statement public a day later.

“USC has – consistently with NCAA rules – promptly and accurately responded to all requests from the University of Tennessee related to the eligibility of Bru McCoy. At no point since Bru entered the transfer portal in January have we objected to him being made immediately eligible to play at Tennessee. The issue of Bru’s eligibility ultimately rests with the NCAA, and we wish him the very best,” USC said in a statement.

Considering McCoy committed to Tennessee in May, and the season is close to starting, the Volunteers rightfully are awaiting word on the receiver’s status.

According to OutKick, there are two things that could have happened with McCoy.

1) USC could sign off on a No Participation Opportunity Form, which would make McCoy immediately eligible.

or

2) Tennessee would have to file a waiver with the NCAA and need cooperation from USC

It seems obvious that USC did not sign off on the form, which forced Tennessee to go through the waiver process. USC’s statement also makes it clear they are cooperating with the waiver request.

It seems like it’s now up to the NCAA to grant McCoy eligibility.

On Friday, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said the school is just waiting.

#Vols coach Josh Heupel on waiting for Bru McCoy's final eligibility clearance: Our administration has done everything they can for him. Parts of this are out of Bru's control, out of my control and out of our administration's control. We've done everything we can on our end. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) August 19, 2022

McCoy was a top recruit coming out of high school and originally committed to USC. He enrolled at USC in January 2019 but ended up going to Texas instead after the Trojans had a coaching change. McCoy decided to return to USC that summer after feeling uncomfortable at Texas.

McCoy only has 21 catches for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns in 6 career games, all coming in 2020. He did not play last year due to a suspension for a domestic incident.