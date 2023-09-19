 Skip to main content
USC Football suspends reporter for 2 weeks

September 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
USC football field logo

Sep 9, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General overall view of the Southern California Trojans logo during a NCAA football game against the Stanford Cardinal at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans have suspended a reporter two weeks for violating their media policy.

The OC Register published an article on Tuesday about the matter, saying that USC’s football program suspended reporter Luca Evans two weeks. Evans reports for both the Orange County Register and Southern California News Group.

USC says that Evans violated its policy prohibiting reporting on anything outside of media availabilities in the practice facility. According to their story, Evans wrote about a conversation two players had prior to their authorized media availability.

Evans, who is in his first year as a USC beat reporter, also rankled USC earlier in the season with some other moves. He apparently had violated their policies by “asking a question when a press conference had been concluded and talking to players and coaches in areas on campus that weren’t designated as media availabilities.”

So Cal News Group wrote a letter to USC on Evans’ behalf, arguing the suspension was an overreaction. USC stood by the decision, with new school athletic director Jen Cohen even affirming the suspension in a statement she issued in response.

Evans will not have access to USC’s football facilities or media availability through Sept. 28.

Some of Evans’ colleagues were not happy with the decision.

Luca EvansUSC Football
