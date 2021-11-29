 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 28, 2021

USC takes victory lap in announcing Lincoln Riley hire

November 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Lincoln Riley in a hat and headset

The USC Trojans are taking a well-deserved victory lap in their announcement of the hire of Lincoln Riley as head coach.

USC officially confirmed the Riley hire on Sunday night, shocking the college football world by hiring him away from Oklahoma. The football team’s Twitter account opened the announcement with quite the pronunciation: “We got our guy.”

USC athletic director Mike Bohn released his own statement accompanying the announcement. Bohn dedicated the hire to current and former players and supporters, and made an even more authoritative remark: “Our time is now.”

These aren’t normal statements that accompany a coaching hire, but USC knows it has hit a home run here. Riley is one of the game’s hottest coaches. Any school that thought it could get him would have tried. The fact that USC, a program that has struggled in recent years, pulled it off is really remarkable.

One thing is clear: USC does not plan on this being a lengthy rebuild. They have reason to be confident that it won’t be. After all, there is already talk about some stars following Riley to Pasadena.

Photo: Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus