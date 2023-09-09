 Skip to main content
Utah beats Baylor on controversial final play of game

September 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
A Utah DB grabs a Baylor player

Utah beat Baylor 20-13 on Saturday to improve to 2-0, but the final play of the game was deemed controversial.

Utah had scored with 17 seconds left to go up 20-13. Baylor got the ball back and Sawyer Robertson completed two passes to Hal Presley to take the ball to the Utah 22 with a second left.

On the final play, Utah sent seven players on a blitz, which forced Robertson to throw up the ball into the end zone for Ketron Jackson Jr.

Jackson and Miles Battle got physical with each other while battling for the ball but nothing was called. That allowed Utah to win the game.

So what’s the controversy? Many people thought Utah got away with pass interference on the play.

What do you think? Should pass interference have been called? Since it wasn’t, Baylor is now 0-2.

