Utah beats Baylor on controversial final play of game

Utah beat Baylor 20-13 on Saturday to improve to 2-0, but the final play of the game was deemed controversial.

Utah had scored with 17 seconds left to go up 20-13. Baylor got the ball back and Sawyer Robertson completed two passes to Hal Presley to take the ball to the Utah 22 with a second left.

On the final play, Utah sent seven players on a blitz, which forced Robertson to throw up the ball into the end zone for Ketron Jackson Jr.

Jackson and Miles Battle got physical with each other while battling for the ball but nothing was called. That allowed Utah to win the game.

#12 Utah hangs on to beat Baylor 20-13 in Waco! On the game's final play, Utah's Miles Battle appeared to be, well, battling with Baylor WR Ketron Jackson, Jr. Officials, however, made no call either way, and the game concluded. pic.twitter.com/lG3Yu28EIl — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 9, 2023

So what’s the controversy? Many people thought Utah got away with pass interference on the play.

Baylor wr got mugged by the Utah db lmaoo no pass interference call pic.twitter.com/OEQD1xy4iq — John (@iam_johnw) September 9, 2023

That was 10000000% Pass Interference on Utah. — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 9, 2023

That was an obvious pass interference on Utah in the end zone on last play. No question but no way officials will ever call that no matter how blatant. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) September 9, 2023

That absolutely should have been pass interference on Utah. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) September 9, 2023

What do you think? Should pass interference have been called? Since it wasn’t, Baylor is now 0-2.