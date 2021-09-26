Utah football player Aaron Lowe shot and killed at house party

A University of Football player was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed that Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe was one of the victims of a deadly shooting at a house party early Sunday. The other victim is in critical condition, according to ABC4’s Vivian Chow.

Lowe was in his third season with the Utes. In a horribly unfortunate coincidence, he recently became the first recipient of the University of Utah’s Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship last year. The scholarship was created after Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting in December 2020. Lowe and Jordan were close friends, and Lowe switched his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his former high school teammate after Jordan died.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was among those who reacted to the news on Twitter:

Rest In Peace A Lowe. Love you brother. — Cameron Rising (@crising7) September 26, 2021

Rest in Peace Big Bro — Micah Bernard (@ctb_mb) September 26, 2021

Why do the good have to die young? Love you brother. Rest in paradise — devin lloyd (@DevinLloyd_) September 26, 2021

Police are still searching for a suspect in Sunday morning’s shooting.

Lowe appeared in all four games for Utah this season, playing predominantly on special teams.