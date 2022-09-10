Video: Alabama got away with holding on big Bryce Young run

Bryce Young made the play of the game for Alabama in the Crimson Tide’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday, and it turns out his team got away with an infraction on the play.

Alabama was down 19-17 with 35 seconds left and had a 1st-and-10 at the Texas 42. Young narrowly avoided a sack and was able to scramble for a 20-yard gain to the Texas 17.

WHAT A PLAY BRYCE YOUNG 😤 cc: @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/LZgACXQlmI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

Young’s brilliant play helped set up an easier field goal attempt for Alabama to take the lead 17 seconds later.

Though it was hard to tell from that angle, Young got a lift from one of his linemen.

Bama right tackle JC Latham got away with holding Ovie Oghoufo, which helped Young get free around the right side.

Alabama was called for 15 penalties that yielded 100 yards. Texas fans will say it should have been at least 16 penalties, and that the hold by Latham was a huge missed call.