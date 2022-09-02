Video: Central Michigan ran interesting fake on kickoff return

Central Michigan had virtually no chance of winning their season-opening game against Oklahoma State on Thursday night, so they instead used the opportunity to try out a very unique special teams play.

After they went down 44-15 late in the first half, the Chippewas tried to confuse Oklahoma State with a kick return play that was designed to make it difficult to figure out where the ball carrier was. Mike Gundy’s team had it pretty well covered, but it did lead to one big missed tackle.

Central Michigan’s special teams coach called in The Flying V pic.twitter.com/hADOpXJMWT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 2, 2022

Central Michigan went on to lose 58-44, so the end result was not embarrassing. It would have been great to see that kick return yield better results.