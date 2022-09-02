 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 2, 2022

Video: Central Michigan ran interesting fake on kickoff return

September 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Central Michigan runs a fake play on a kickoff

Central Michigan had virtually no chance of winning their season-opening game against Oklahoma State on Thursday night, so they instead used the opportunity to try out a very unique special teams play.

After they went down 44-15 late in the first half, the Chippewas tried to confuse Oklahoma State with a kick return play that was designed to make it difficult to figure out where the ball carrier was. Mike Gundy’s team had it pretty well covered, but it did lead to one big missed tackle.

Central Michigan went on to lose 58-44, so the end result was not embarrassing. It would have been great to see that kick return yield better results.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus