Video: Cincinnati OL James Hudson ejected for targeting on late hit

January 1, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Cincinnati offensive lineman James Hudson committed a boneheaded penalty during the first half of the Peach Bowl on Friday, and he was ejected from the game as a result.

It’s not often you see an offensive lineman flagged for targeting, but that’s exactly what happened to Hudson after he threw a late hit out of bounds on Georgia defensive back Tyson Campbell. Hudson was ejected after officials reviewed the hit.

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell could not have been happy about that. A late hit is one thing. Targeting is another. A starting offensive lineman committing a targeting penalty on a late hit out of bounds that had nothing to do with the play is about as frustrating as it gets.

The Bearcats still managed to score a touchdown on the drive, so Hudson’s penalty wasn’t costly in that sense. Still, after the huge play a Cincinnati player made in the end zone earlier in the half (video here), you hate to see mistakes like that.

