Cincinnati DB Coby Bryant does fitting dunk celebration after INT

Cincinnati has a very unique turnover prop, and it was put to good use after a player named Coby Bryant intercepted a pass in the Peach Bowl on Friday.

While some teams use turnover chains, fake bags of money and other props, the Bearcats have a basketball hoop that they dunk on after huge plays. Bryant made one of those when he intercepted a pass in the end zone against Georgia in the second quarter. The cornerback then lived up his name with a perfect between-the-legs dunk on the sideline.

Coby Bryant with the INT and the impeccable sideline slam pic.twitter.com/neXalOHisJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 1, 2021

Plenty of other Bearcats players have dunked on the turnover hoop, but it just hits different when a guy named Coby Bryant does it.