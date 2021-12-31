 Skip to main content
Video: Cincinnati punter goes full Conor McGregor after booming kick

December 31, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Mason Fletcher strutting

Mason Fletcher was feeling pretty notorious after a booming punt in the first half of his team’s College Football Playoff semifinal game on Friday.

The Cincinnati punter uncorked a 54-yard kick midway through the second quarter to pin Alabama inside their own 10-yard line. Immediately after the kick, Fletcher hit the Conor McGregor walk, also known as the “billionaire strut” and talked some trash to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama, who was up 10-3 at the time, was able to advance the ball out of their own territory on the ensuing possession, but Tide kicker Will Reichard missed a 44-yard field goal. Cincinnati then fumbled on their next drive, and Alabama was able to score a touchdown to take a 17-3 lead into halftime.

As for Fletcher, it ended up being a very eventful first half for him, as he was also involved in another incident later in the quarter.

