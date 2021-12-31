Video: Cincinnati punter goes full Conor McGregor after booming kick

Mason Fletcher was feeling pretty notorious after a booming punt in the first half of his team’s College Football Playoff semifinal game on Friday.

The Cincinnati punter uncorked a 54-yard kick midway through the second quarter to pin Alabama inside their own 10-yard line. Immediately after the kick, Fletcher hit the Conor McGregor walk, also known as the “billionaire strut” and talked some trash to the Crimson Tide.

.@GoBearcatsFB punter Mason Fletcher hit the billionaire strut after this 54-yard punt 💰#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/1ItMIrgLSE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2021

Alabama, who was up 10-3 at the time, was able to advance the ball out of their own territory on the ensuing possession, but Tide kicker Will Reichard missed a 44-yard field goal. Cincinnati then fumbled on their next drive, and Alabama was able to score a touchdown to take a 17-3 lead into halftime.

As for Fletcher, it ended up being a very eventful first half for him, as he was also involved in another incident later in the quarter.