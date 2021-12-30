Video: Dabo Swinney brought back the ‘dab’ dance after Clemson’s bowl win

Clemson players were likely disappointed with their 2021 season given all the tremendous success the program has had in recent years. However, any talk about the Tigers not caring about their bowl game was clearly inaccurate.

After Clemson defeated Iowa State 20-13 in the Cheez-It bowl on Wednesday, Dabo Swinney and his players celebrated in the locker room like they just won a national championship. Swinney even brought back the Dab. Check it out:

Dabo Swinney bringing the dab back (from Bryan Bresee's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ANBSens32e — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) December 30, 2021

This certainly isn’t the first time Swinney has hit the “Dab” after a big game. He’s been doing it for years, and a FOX affiliate once mistakenly concluded that the dance was named after Dabo.

You can see more of Swinney’s dance moves here.

Clemson finished the year 10-3 and capped it off with a bowl victory. They may have fallen short of the incredible expectations Swinney has established, but the coach had a great quote earlier in the year about how difficult it is to win. He clearly got his players to buy into that.