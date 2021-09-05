Video: ETSU had pick-six taken off board due to ridiculous taunting penalty

Eastern Tennessee State dominated Vanderbilt on Saturday night, and Commodores quarterback Ken Seals could have had an even rougher night if he didn’t catch a huge break from the officials.

ETSU defensive back Karon Delince took an interception 99 yards for a touchdown, but the score was called back. Delince was flagged for taunting, but the 15-yard penalty did not seem warranted.

ETSU had a 99-yard pick-six taken off the board for taunting on the way into the end zone. Pretty much sums up the night for Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/CNyCMlMfX9 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 5, 2021

The flag was either thrown because Delince raised his arm in the air or because he turned around and backpedaled into the end zone. Neither act seemed egregious enough to be penalized, let alone on a scoring play.

ETSU walked away with a 23-3 victory, so the call didn’t hurt them. Still, between that penalty and all the concern we have seen about the NFL’s new taunting rules, it’s clear that officials are getting a bit carried away.