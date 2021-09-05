 Skip to main content
Video: ETSU had pick-six taken off board due to ridiculous taunting penalty

September 5, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Eastern Tennessee State dominated Vanderbilt on Saturday night, and Commodores quarterback Ken Seals could have had an even rougher night if he didn’t catch a huge break from the officials.

ETSU defensive back Karon Delince took an interception 99 yards for a touchdown, but the score was called back. Delince was flagged for taunting, but the 15-yard penalty did not seem warranted.

The flag was either thrown because Delince raised his arm in the air or because he turned around and backpedaled into the end zone. Neither act seemed egregious enough to be penalized, let alone on a scoring play.

ETSU walked away with a 23-3 victory, so the call didn’t hurt them. Still, between that penalty and all the concern we have seen about the NFL’s new taunting rules, it’s clear that officials are getting a bit carried away.

