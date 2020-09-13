Video: Georgia Tech players taunt Florida State fans with Tomahawk Chop

Georgia Tech pulled off a nice upset win over Florida State on Saturday, and their players enjoyed the victory.

Towards the end of the Yellow Jackets’ 16-13 win over the Seminoles, some Georgia Tech players did the Tomahawk Chop to troll the opposing fans.

Georgia Tech players troll FSU fans by doing tomahawk chop pic.twitter.com/6U5KSIULmi — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 13, 2020

Tech was down 10-0 in the game at Tallahassee but outscored the ‘Noles 9-0 in the fourth quarter to win it. The Yellow Jackets earned the victory, and the right to troll.

The loss was a bad start for the Mike Norvell era at Florida State.