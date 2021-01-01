Video: Jack Podlesny kicks game-winning 53-yard field goal for Georgia

Cincinnati looked like it was in prime position to pull off a big upset in the Peach Bowl on Friday, but Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny had other plans.

Georgia trailed for the entire second half, but their defense continued to pile up stops and give them a chance to win. The Bulldogs seemed likely to come up short when they were trailing 21-19 and only able to get to the Cincinnati 36-yard line with seconds remaining in the game. That was previously outside of Podlesny’s range. Not anymore.

DAWGS ON TOP Jack Podlesny hits a career-long 53-yard FG to cap the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl comeback for Georgia! pic.twitter.com/eMPZjKbW3f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2021

Podlesny converted the 53-yard field goal with room to spare. It was the longest kick of the sophomore’s career.

Cincinnati’s defense kept quarterback J.T. Daniels and Georgia in check for most of the game, but Podlesny came through in the clutch. The Bearcats were also hurt when one of their starters was ejected for an incredibly boneheaded penalty.

One thing is for certain: Podlesny is returning to Athens a hero.