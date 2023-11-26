Video shows Jalen Milroe going nuts after Alabama’s Iron Bowl win

To say that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was hyped up Saturday after his team beat Auburn would be a massive understatement.

Alabama stunned Auburn in the final minute to secure a 27-24 Iron Bowl win on the road at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

Alabama trailed 24-20 and were down to their last play with 32 seconds left. With the Crimson Tide facing 4th-and-goal from the Tigers’ 31, Milroe was able to complete an unbelievable touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Bond for the win (video here).

The Alabama QB went 16/24 for 259 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Milroe let his emotions loose after Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold picked off Auburn QB Payton Thorne to seal the victory for Bama.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe was HYPED after winning the Iron Bowl🔥 "GIVE ME THE HEISMAN! GIVE ME THAT MFER!" (via @AlabamaFTBL) https://t.co/Yxunxd5zaq pic.twitter.com/vFcKLeqw7g — On3 (@On3sports) November 26, 2023

Milroe was so riled up that he even demanded the Heisman Trophy despite not being considered a top candidate for the award.

The 2023 campaign has been far from smooth sailing for Milroe, who saw his place as Alabama’s QB1 challenged earlier this season.

But both Milroe and Alabama have erased a shaky start this season. The Crimson Tide are in the midst of a 10-game winning streak heading into their colossal matchup next week against fellow powerhouse Georgia.

Milroe will certainly need to play like a deserving Heisman candidate in order to the topple top-ranked Georgia squad.