Friday, January 1, 2021

Video: James Skalski ejected for targeting after big hit on Justin Fields

January 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

James Skalski hit Justin Fields

James Skalski was ejected from the Sugar Bowl playoff game between his Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday for targeting.

Ohio State had a 3rd-and-13 in the second quarter leading 21-14. Justin Fields took off for a run after not finding anything open. He got drilled in the lower back by Skalski after trying to do a spin move.

Skalski hit Fields with the crown of his helmet, which is an automatic targeting call.

Fields exited the game for a play but then returned and threw a touchdown pass that helped give Ohio State a 28-14 lead in the second quarter.

This was the second year in a row Skalski was ejected for targeting in a CFP game.

