Video: James Skalski ejected for targeting after big hit on Justin Fields

James Skalski was ejected from the Sugar Bowl playoff game between his Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday for targeting.

Ohio State had a 3rd-and-13 in the second quarter leading 21-14. Justin Fields took off for a run after not finding anything open. He got drilled in the lower back by Skalski after trying to do a spin move.

James Skalski was called for targeting and ejected after this hit on Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/0oqTQCTEDi — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2021

Skalski hit Fields with the crown of his helmet, which is an automatic targeting call.

Fields exited the game for a play but then returned and threw a touchdown pass that helped give Ohio State a 28-14 lead in the second quarter.

This was the second year in a row Skalski was ejected for targeting in a CFP game.