Video: Jimbo Fisher impressively outruns Gatorade bath

Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies beat North Carolina 41-27 to win the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami on Saturday night, and the Aggies wanted to celebrate by giving their head coach a Gatorade bath. There was only one problem: Fisher wasn’t cooperating.

Fisher was seen sprinting away from his players who were trying to dump some celebratory Gatorade on him.

JIMBO’S GOT GET AWAY FROM THE GATORADE BATH SPEED pic.twitter.com/SJnhcoHXk4 — BroBible (@BroBible) January 3, 2021

He avoided some other attempts later too:

Texas A&M is 0-2 post Orange Bowl. pic.twitter.com/mHgc24xesZ — Justin Groc (@jgroc) January 3, 2021

Fisher made it away! Look at the wheels on Jimbo!

Yes, Jimbo played quarterback during his athletic days. He’s 55 now and showing he still has the moves. Though he joked after the game that he pulled his hamstring running away

Fisher just completed his third season at A&M, and it was his most successful one. The Aggies finished 9-1 and have now gone 3-0 in bowl games under Fisher.