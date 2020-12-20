Video: John Metchie decleats Trey Dean III with incredible hit

John Metchie made a ridiculous hit during Saturday’s SEC Championship Game to help Alabama avoid a takeaway.

Alabama was driving midway through the first quarter with the score between them and Florida tied at seven. Mac Jones threw a pass that was intercepted by Trey Dean III. Dean was running with the ball after the turnover, but then he got leveled by Metchie on a crazy hit.

John Metchie and DeVonta Smith coming up with new ways to help Alabama. pic.twitter.com/GdYUixSQZb — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 20, 2020

Here it is from another angle. It’s like Dean ran into a wall.

Metchie’s hit caused Dean to fumble the ball, and DeVonta Smith recovered it for Alabama. After all that, Bama ended up losing nine yards. But guess what? Jones ended things with a touchdown pass to Smith anyway, putting the Tide up 14-7.

Whoever said offensive players couldn’t tackle never saw a hit like that from Metchie.