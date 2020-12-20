Video: John Metchie decleats Trey Dean III with incredible hit
John Metchie made a ridiculous hit during Saturday’s SEC Championship Game to help Alabama avoid a takeaway.
Alabama was driving midway through the first quarter with the score between them and Florida tied at seven. Mac Jones threw a pass that was intercepted by Trey Dean III. Dean was running with the ball after the turnover, but then he got leveled by Metchie on a crazy hit.
John Metchie and DeVonta Smith coming up with new ways to help Alabama. pic.twitter.com/GdYUixSQZb
Here it is from another angle. It’s like Dean ran into a wall.
John Metchie. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/jAUWY1tNrn
Metchie’s hit caused Dean to fumble the ball, and DeVonta Smith recovered it for Alabama. After all that, Bama ended up losing nine yards. But guess what? Jones ended things with a touchdown pass to Smith anyway, putting the Tide up 14-7.
Whoever said offensive players couldn’t tackle never saw a hit like that from Metchie.